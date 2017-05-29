Barracuda Networks (CUDA) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barracuda Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 63 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Get Barracuda Networks Inc alerts:

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) traded down 1.23% during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,582 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.05 and a beta of 3.43. Barracuda Networks has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 101.22%. The firm had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barracuda Networks will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vetr downgraded Barracuda Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Barracuda Networks in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Barracuda Networks from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Barracuda Networks (CUDA) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.12” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/barracuda-networks-cuda-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-12.html.

In other news, VP Diane Honda sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,289.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Hughes sold 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $91,305.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,382 shares of company stock worth $316,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Barracuda Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barracuda Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.