Thomas O. Barnes Sells 2,500 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas O. Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Thomas O. Barnes sold 12,577 shares of Barnes Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $630,610.78.

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) traded up 0.09% during trading on Monday, reaching $56.28. 155,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.81 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Barnes Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

