Barclays PLC Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for U and I Group PLC (UAI)

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.25). Barclays PLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of U and I Group PLC from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 230 ($2.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) opened at 193.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.34. U and I Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 140.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 202.05. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 241.84 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from U and I Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, insider Matthew Weiner bought 17,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £34,260.48 ($44,569.38).

U and I Group PLC Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, formerly Development Securities PLC, is a property regeneration company. The Company’s segments include Investment, which is engaged in the management of its investment property portfolio, generating rental income and valuation surpluses from property management; Development and trading, including management of its development and trading properties, and Operating, which consists of servicing of office operations.

