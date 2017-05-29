Barclays PLC Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI) a €55.00 Price Target

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) received a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UTDI. HSBC Holdings plc set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on United Internet AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on United Internet AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on United Internet AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on United Internet AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on United Internet AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.18 ($58.63).

United Internet AG Company Profile

United Internet AG is a Germany-based Internet service provider (ISP) and holding company of the United Internet Group. The Company’s products and technical services are divided into two key segments. The Access segment comprises narrowband, broadband and mobile access subscriptions, including the corresponding applications.

