BankUnited (BKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKU. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $41.00 price objective on BankUnited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) opened at 33.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.01. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $258.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/bankunited-bku-receives-buy-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag-updated-updated-updated.html.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $454,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Adam Kanas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $6,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,843,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,115 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 40.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,483,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 428,138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in BankUnited by 1,248.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in BankUnited by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,111,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.