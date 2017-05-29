Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,221,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.27% of Mattel worth $287,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Mattel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Mattel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Mattel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.60 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Mattel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Vetr raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

In other Mattel news, Director Dean A. Scarborough bought 47,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $1,031,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

