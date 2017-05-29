Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 498,990 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,686,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 498,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of L Brands worth $126,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 65.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 133,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,831.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,536,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 1,505,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 36.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. 2,157,667 shares of the stock were exchanged. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 137.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on L Brands from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Coe sold 39,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,947,330.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

