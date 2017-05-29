Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bradesco SA earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 62 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) opened at 8.53 on Monday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco SA had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Banco Bradesco SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

