Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco SA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Banco Bradesco SA posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Bradesco SA.

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco SA had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco SA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco SA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 6,522,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Banco Bradesco SA’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,175,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,839,000 after buying an additional 453,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,613,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,837,000 after buying an additional 4,131,442 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA during the fourth quarter valued at $121,180,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,399,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,451,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,053,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after buying an additional 983,333 shares during the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco SA

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

