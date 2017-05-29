Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) have been trending positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays PLC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 7,390,706 shares of the stock traded hands. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous special dividend of $0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

