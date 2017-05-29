Banc of California (BANC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banc of California earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 58 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Banc of California Inc alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) opened at 20.25 on Monday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

In other Banc of California news, EVP John C. Grosvenor sold 14,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $307,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey T. Seabold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,979 shares of company stock valued at $807,370 in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Banc of California (BANC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/banc-of-california-banc-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-07-updated-updated.html.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Banc of California, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through Commercial Banking; Mortgage Banking, and Corporate/Other segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank had 90 California banking locations, including 39 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.