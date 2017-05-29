Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $37.838 Million Position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group worth $37,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) traded up 0.16% on Monday, reaching $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,052 shares. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.05 and a 52 week high of $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post $4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $93.00 price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other news, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 13,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $1,301,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Thomas sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $548,257.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,852,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

