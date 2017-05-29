Baader Bank Analysts Give Siemens AG (SIE) a €140.00 Price Target

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €140.00 ($157.30) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIE. Deutsche Bank AG set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Siemens AG in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €132.15 ($148.48).

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

