Michael A. Cash Sells 18,851 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) SVP Michael A. Cash sold 18,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $592,109.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,417.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) traded up 0.67% during trading on Monday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 856,298 shares. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nomura downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Instinet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6,436.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,564,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,775,000 after buying an additional 18,280,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,966,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 154.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,705,000 after buying an additional 4,629,034 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 34,145.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,903,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,188,000 after buying an additional 3,892,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roystone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,306,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

