Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK) Insider Acquires C$26,000.00 in Stock

Avnel Gold Mining Limited (TSE:AVK) insider Ian Mcdonald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Ian Mcdonald purchased 28,500 shares of Avnel Gold Mining Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Ian Mcdonald purchased 3,500 shares of Avnel Gold Mining Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$910.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Ian Mcdonald purchased 200,000 shares of Avnel Gold Mining Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

Avnel Gold Mining Limited (TSE:AVK) traded up 1.923% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.265. 67,760 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The firm’s market capitalization is $99.90 million. Avnel Gold Mining Limited has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Avnel Gold Mining Limited Company Profile

Avnel Gold Mining Limited (Avnel) is a natural resource company engaged in the business of exploration, mine development, and the mining and extraction of precious metals, principally gold, with operations in south-western Mali in West Africa. The Company owns an approximately 80% equity interest in Societe d’Exploitation des Mines d’Or de Kalana, SA (SOMIKA), which is its principal asset.

