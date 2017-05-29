Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avery Dennison Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 63 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.29. 302,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.12. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Avery Dennison Corp had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 5.27%. Avery Dennison Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post $4.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Avery Dennison Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Avery Dennison Corp in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $80,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean A. Scarborough sold 34,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $2,755,648.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,891 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,860 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

