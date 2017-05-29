AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $812.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $810.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $829.00 to $753.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $835.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) opened at 615.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a one year low of $573.80 and a one year high of $819.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $683.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.19.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.00 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post $44.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, insider William W. Graves sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.78, for a total value of $8,841,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,806,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $714,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,987.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,917,242. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2,993.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,029,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,778,000 after buying an additional 1,964,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,091,000 after buying an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,455,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 856,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,686,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 103.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 693,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,525,000 after buying an additional 352,990 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

