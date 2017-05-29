AutoZone (AZO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AutoZone earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) traded up 1.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $615.62. 785,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $683.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.19. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $573.80 and a 12 month high of $819.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post $44.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $900.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $835.38.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $714,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,987.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.78, for a total value of $8,841,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,806,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $19,917,242. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

