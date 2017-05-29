AutoZone (AZO) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AutoZone earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 60 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $900.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $812.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $835.38.

Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) traded up 1.36% during trading on Monday, hitting $615.62. 785,117 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $683.57 and its 200 day moving average is $736.19. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $573.80 and a 1-year high of $819.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post $44.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.54, for a total transaction of $10,360,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,525.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $714,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,987.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,917,242 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

