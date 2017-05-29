Autohome Inc (ATHM) Position Lowered by Summitview Investment Management

Summitview Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 609,631 shares during the period. Autohome comprises 15.9% of Summitview Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summitview Investment Management’s holdings in Autohome were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE ATHM) traded up 1.13% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 967,993 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Autohome from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

