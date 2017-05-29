ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.35 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.29. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATA. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Friday, May 19th. Paradigm Capital upgraded ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Andrew Hider bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,968.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $281,778.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATS) is an automation solutions provider. The Company is engaged in planning, designing, building, commissioning and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. The Automation Systems segment designs and builds custom-engineered automated manufacturing and test systems, and provides pre-automation and post-automation services.

