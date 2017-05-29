Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Stake Maintained by Irving Magee Investment Management

Irving Magee Investment Management maintained its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings accounts for 3.2% of Irving Magee Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Irving Magee Investment Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,997,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 33.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,382,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after buying an additional 344,745 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 13.8% in the third quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 1,260,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,970,000 after buying an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 8.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,690,000 after buying an additional 60,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) traded down 0.60% on Monday, hitting $49.75. 190,513 shares of the stock were exchanged. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.72 million. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,968. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

