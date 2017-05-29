Atlantic Power Corp (AT) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th.

“We calculate Q1/17 AFFO/share of $(0.04), which compares with our estimate of $0.08.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantic Power Corp from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Tuesday. 168,844 shares of the stock traded hands. Atlantic Power Corp has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The stock’s market cap is $282.31 million.

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Atlantic Power Corp had a negative net margin of 49.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Power Corp news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 15,489 shares of Atlantic Power Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,173.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 365,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Cofelice bought 30,000 shares of Atlantic Power Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 517,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,819.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,689 shares of company stock valued at $147,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp during the first quarter worth $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp by 44.0% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp by 6.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 83,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power Corp

Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company’s power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power’s segments include East U.S., West U.S. and Canada. The Company’s East U.S.

