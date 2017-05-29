Athena Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 773,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,242,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 585,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 42,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) opened at 142.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.86. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $121.08 and a 52 week high of $142.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post $10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $145.00 price target on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.82.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 24,972 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $3,462,617.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,341,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 19,480 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $2,678,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,108 shares in the company, valued at $28,198,247.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

