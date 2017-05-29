AT Bancorp Invests $3.094 Million in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,168,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,375,000 after buying an additional 3,338,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,579,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,455,000 after buying an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,622,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,682,000 after buying an additional 1,309,529 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $801,815,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,358,000 after buying an additional 339,516 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded down 0.81% during trading on Monday, hitting $97.70. 6,660,773 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $157.02. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.96.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $870 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.63 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.49.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Clare Carmichael sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $286,887.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Bell sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $524,936.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 391,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,716,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,604 shares of company stock worth $1,390,194. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

