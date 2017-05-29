AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Position Held by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank maintained its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca plc were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,443,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 8,079,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,480,000 after buying an additional 872,075 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 15.2% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,202,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,858,000 after buying an additional 554,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,678,000 after buying an additional 1,195,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,669,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,894,000 after buying an additional 513,528 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) traded down 1.43% during trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,256 shares. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.77.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. AstraZeneca plc had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vetr raised AstraZeneca plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.35 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca plc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.84.

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

