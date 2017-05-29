AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 3,900 ($50.74) target price on AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,250 ($68.30) to GBX 5,350 ($69.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.25) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,200 ($67.65) to GBX 5,100 ($66.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,041.80 ($65.59).

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

