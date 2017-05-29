Associated British Foods plc (ABF) PT Raised to GBX 3,700 at HSBC Holdings plc

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 3,350 ($43.58) to GBX 3,700 ($48.13) in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 17th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.93) price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($39.68) price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Associated British Foods plc to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.47) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,091.56 ($40.22).

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) opened at 2959.1992 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,910.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,798.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,642.39. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 23.38 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.35 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About Associated British Foods plc

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

