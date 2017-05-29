Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.02

News articles about Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Associated Banc Corp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) traded down 0.41% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 406,836 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.24 million. Associated Banc Corp had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post $1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Associated Banc Corp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Associated Banc Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Associated Banc Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Utz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $210,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,305. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Corp Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

