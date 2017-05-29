Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,248 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of DexCom worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on DexCom to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 3,200 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $250,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,890 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $2,491,565.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,509.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,202 shares of company stock worth $10,070,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

