Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Media stories about Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ashland Global Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 74 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.69) on shares of Ashland Global Holdings in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.47. 703,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $4.14 billion. Ashland Global Holdings has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $128.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ashland Global Holdings had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ashland Global Holdings’s payout ratio is presently -79.59%.

In other Ashland Global Holdings news, VP Anne T. Schumann sold 4,003 shares of Ashland Global Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $502,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Company Profile

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

