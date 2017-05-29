Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,273 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 225.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 145,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,736,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $746,917,000 after buying an additional 598,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. The business had revenue of $235.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wunderlich lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.45 per share, with a total value of $248,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $101,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,240. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

