Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $16.30 Million Position in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,925 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.39% of National Instruments Corp worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp by 198.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 86,093 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp by 4.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 211,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp by 59.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp by 56.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 244,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 88,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments Corp alerts:

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. National Instruments Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. National Instruments Corp’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/artisan-partners-limited-partnership-has-16-30-million-position-in-national-instruments-corp-nati.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NATI. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on National Instruments Corp in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other National Instruments Corp news, Director James J. Truchard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,263,916 shares in the company, valued at $295,333,642.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $705,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,233,916 shares in the company, valued at $325,680,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,605 shares of company stock worth $3,430,939 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments Corp

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.