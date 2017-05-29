Armadale Capital PLC (ACP) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th.

ACP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Armadale Capital PLC in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Armadale Capital PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) traded up 0.000% on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.778. Armadale Capital PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.19 and a 1-year high of GBX 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.51. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.70 million.

About Armadale Capital PLC

Armadale Capital Plc is a diversified investing company. The Company focuses on natural resource projects in Africa. The Company holds interest in the Mpokoto Gold Project, which is located in the western part of the Katanga Province approximately 250 kilometers west of Kolwezi in the south west of the Democratic Republic of Congo and approximately 25 kilometers from the Zambian border.

