Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31

News headlines about Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) traded up 0.19% on Monday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 132,688 shares. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

