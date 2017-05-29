Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Director Buys $49,987.00 in Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Director James E. Skinner purchased 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,756 shares in the company, valued at $229,940.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) traded down 0.08% on Monday, reaching $13.12. 59,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $373.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 54.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.75 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp by 17.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 155,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

