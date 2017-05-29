Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, ABN Amro raised shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.13.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping Corp had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp during the first quarter worth $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 535,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 77,591 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals to national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company’s segment relates to the operations of its vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of over 20 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, all of which are in operation.

