Apptio Inc (APTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Apptio, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based technology business management software for managing business of information technology. It offers cloud application which includes Apptio Cost Transparency, Apptio IT Planning, Apptio IT Benchmarking, Apptio Business Insights and Apptio Bill of IT. The company also offers Data Studio, Model Studio and Report Studio under TBM Studio. Apptio, Inc. is based in Bellevue, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APTI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apptio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Apptio to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apptio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) traded up 2.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 412,970 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $636.23 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Apptio has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apptio will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Pick sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $2,728,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,184,883 shares of company stock worth $41,924,529.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apptio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apptio by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 740,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 141,373 shares in the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC boosted its stake in Apptio by 38.0% in the first quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 658,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apptio during the first quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Apptio during the first quarter worth approximately $5,016,000.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc is a provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions. The Company’s cloud-based platform and software as a service (SaaS) applications enable information technology (IT) leaders to analyze, optimize and plan technology investments, and benchmark the financial and operational performance against peers.

