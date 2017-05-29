Apptio Inc (APTI) Insider Christopher Pick Sells 170,000 Shares

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) insider Christopher Pick sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $2,728,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTI shares. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Apptio to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apptio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apptio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apptio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Apptio by 322.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apptio by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc is a provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions. The Company’s cloud-based platform and software as a service (SaaS) applications enable information technology (IT) leaders to analyze, optimize and plan technology investments, and benchmark the financial and operational performance against peers.

