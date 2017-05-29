Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, “Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation, production and acquisition of unconventional natural gas and oil properties onshore in the United States and Western Canada. The Company focuses its growth efforts primarily on finding and developing natural gas reserves in known tight gas sands and shale areas. The Company currently operates in Texas, New Mexico and Kentucky and has a non-operating interest in Western Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Approach Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Approach Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 49.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $562,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vean J. Gregg III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,035,000 shares of company stock worth $2,971,750. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREX. Lubar & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Approach Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 1,038,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,674,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Approach Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

