Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Vetr raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) traded up 5.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885,037 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $72.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post $4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,751.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chewei Lin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,048 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,946 in the last three months. 8.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 423,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 275.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,293,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

