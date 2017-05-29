Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Reduced by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,644 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $651,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 907,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,294,000 after buying an additional 75,504 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 19.9% in the first quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 816,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 37.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,994,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $233,201,000 after buying an additional 1,640,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America Corp set a $40.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 24th. Vetr upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.81 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

