Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,765 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,673,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,494,000 after buying an additional 275,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,504,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,242,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,464,000 after buying an additional 77,671 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,149,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) opened at 159.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post $6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Gabelli raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $5,118,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,713,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,286 shares in the company, valued at $64,777,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,005 shares of company stock worth $21,681,015. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

