Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,288 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Level 3 Communications worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,346,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,490,000 after buying an additional 140,408 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Level 3 Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,132,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 7.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,134,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,769,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,780,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,057,000 after buying an additional 444,010 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,203,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,559,000 after buying an additional 99,085 shares during the period.

Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) opened at 59.47 on Monday. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Level 3 Communications from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.82 price objective on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other news, SVP Eric Mortensen sold 925 shares of Level 3 Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $53,178.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,356.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sunit S. Patel sold 26,488 shares of Level 3 Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,522,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 561,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,308,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Level 3 Communications

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

