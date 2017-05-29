APG Asset Management N.V. Has $98.261 Million Position in Kellogg Company (K)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.39% of Kellogg Company worth $98,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 119.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg Company during the first quarter worth $843,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kellogg Company during the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg Company during the first quarter worth $7,261,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) opened at 72.62 on Monday. Kellogg Company has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Kellogg Company had a return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg Company will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Kellogg Company’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg Company from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg Company from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg Company from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kellogg Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kellogg Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, Director James M. Jenness sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $4,974,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg Company

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

