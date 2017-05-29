Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $53,179.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,305 shares of company stock worth $833,891. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,081,000 after buying an additional 748,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,565,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,574,000 after buying an additional 1,394,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3,261.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,123,000 after buying an additional 12,100,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,780,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after buying an additional 101,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,653,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,716,000 after buying an additional 150,296 shares during the period.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) opened at 43.18 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.87 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 42.78%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

