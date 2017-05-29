Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Apache Co. Decreased by Analyst (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Apache had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 166.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered Apache to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) traded up 2.48% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,694 shares. The firm’s market cap is $19.46 billion. Apache has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is -4.42%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $513,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $1,834,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 3,551.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,003,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,509,000 after buying an additional 28,209,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apache by 36.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,780,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,639,000 after buying an additional 4,765,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $213,258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apache by 155.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,967,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,258,000 after buying an additional 3,023,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

