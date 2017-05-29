Apache Co. (APA) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a $66.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Apache had a negative net margin of 166.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.42%.

In other Apache news, Director Rene R. Joyce bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $513,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth $1,834,035,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 3,551.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,003,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,509,000 after buying an additional 28,209,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apache by 36.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,780,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,639,000 after buying an additional 4,765,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth $213,258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apache by 155.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,967,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,258,000 after buying an additional 3,023,533 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

