Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Director Sells $80,199.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Anthony Anderson sold 950 shares of Avery Dennison Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $80,199.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avery Dennison Corp had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Avery Dennison Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison Corp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Avery Dennison Corp in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp by 3,215.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,829,000 after buying an additional 6,700,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,101,000. Edge Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,212,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $51,499,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison Corp

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

