Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,130 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,166,000 after buying an additional 98,114 shares during the last quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the third quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC now owns 856,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 96,687 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,253,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,723,000 after buying an additional 57,716 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,830 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 2.02. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $174.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 37.41%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.25%.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial Corp. initiated coverage on Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank set a $44.00 price target on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

